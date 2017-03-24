City Council to present 3 options for regulating short-term vacation rentals



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A City Council committee is scheduled to be presented today with three options for regulating short-term vacation rental properties, which have proven a to be a boon to travelers and homeowners but have also caused headaches for neighbors.

The issue has pitted property owners, supported by rental websites like Airbnb, against residents who complain about disruptions from overcrowding and noise. City officials have been trying to develop a comprehensive set of regulations for rentals for several years, and a few proposals have made their way to the City Council.

Former council President Sherri Lightner in November proposed a ban on short-term vacation rentals in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes but managed to pick up support from only one colleague. Instead, the council directed staff to develop a set of city policies and bring them back within four months.

All three options would require homeowners to obtain an annual permit; designate a local contact in case of emergency or complaints; and provide renters with an occupancy agreement that includes information on city noise, trash and parking regulations and remind them to be good neighbors, according to a staff report.

The most restrictive option would only allow short-term rentals as a limited use in certain specified zones that permit a mix of residences and hotels. Permits would be based on the number of bedrooms on the property, and structures would have to comply with building codes more often associated with commercial buildings.

A less restrictive option would allow vacation rentals in residential areas but require a 21-day minimum stay.

The most permissive choice would allow such operations in specified zones that permit a mix of residences and hotels, but in some of those areas the limited use regulations would not apply.

Regulations will also be proposed for people who simply rent out rooms in their homes.

Staff will ask members of the Smart Growth and Land Use Committee to provide direction so they can develop the regulations, which wouldn’t be enacted until they’re approved by the full City Council. The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave.