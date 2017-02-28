City crews in Chula Vista cleaning up the South Bay after heavy rain and strong winds

CHULVA VISTA – Chula Vista city crews are working to make sure streets are clear from water and debris after heavy rain and winds caused damage throughout the south bay.

In the last few weeks, hundreds of trees have fallen.

Despite the destruction left behind from recent storms, outside enthusiast Araceli Valencia and her friend Tammy Baca are making their way through Rohr Park in Chula Vista.

“This is good, this is cleaned up. It was really, really crazy what the weather did here,” said Baca.

So, far this season close to 700 trees, many more than 90 years old have fallen through the South Bay. Inside Rohr Park which stretches 60 acres, a total of 70 trees were lost due strong winds.

“It’s heart breaking because we love our trees. It’s what makes us, San Diego so beautiful right,” she said.

This latest storm brought with it more strong winds that knocked down tree branches. Several parts of Bonita Golf Course remain under water.

“It floods but we’ve never seen it this bad,” said Valencia.

Fast moving water coming from the Otay River spilled over to Hollister near Main Street. It forced police to close the road.

“The man was walking down the street when the water swept him away,” said Adriana Sanchez of Chula Vista.

Sanchez was walking on Hollister street on Tuesday when she saw a man just a head of her. He attempted to cross the flooded road, but fast moving water swept him away. Adriana called police.

“It was sad seeing the man fall into the water. I was worried for his life, but police officers and rescue crews arrived right away. They got him out and saved him,” she said.

The flood and damage caused by the storm are things neighbors say could have been a lot worse. Most are relying now on Chula Vista city crews to clean up the mess left by Mother Nature.

“You know, one of things I do know and I have family they do work for the city and I know they are pretty much on top of it, so I’m not concerned in that area. I’m hoping the trees here, because they are so old they just stay here a little longer but I’m not worry about safety,” said Baca.

City crews have hired an independent contractor to chip those hundreds of trees in Rohr Park and all over the South Bay.

