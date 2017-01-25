City of La Mesa unveils community profile to continue economic growth

by Kelsey Meksto

LA MESA, Calif. – January 25, 2017 – The City of La Mesa unveiled a new community profile that encourages business growth in the City.

The profile showcases key information for business owners, including details about the City’s economic development programs, recent and ongoing public infrastructure projects and important City contacts.

“The City Council and I are committed to supporting businesses and future growth of our City,” said La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis. “This new guide is aimed at giving business owners all the vital information necessary to introduce them to our beautiful City and all that it has to offer.”

As is detailed in the guide, La Mesa is a vibrant community filled with hidden gems, including numerous parks, distinct neighborhoods, unique shops and eateries and safe, walkable streets. The City is also conveniently located with access to major freeways and two trolley lines.

Committed to supporting businesses and future growth in the City through public investment in infrastructure, La Mesa recently completed a $7 million renovation of its Downtown Village. The City also has new, state of the art public safety facilities, and recently received grants of nearly $5 million to upgrade streets and sidewalks.

“As our new community profile illustrates, the City of La Mesa is a welcoming place for businesses of all sizes and types,” said Arapostathis. “We’re very proud of the profile and hope it will be a useful tool for those starting or expanding a business.”

Incorporated in 1912, the City of La Mesa is already home to more than 5,000 businesses and almost 60,000 people.

The community profile can be downloaded at http://cityoflamesa.us/business.