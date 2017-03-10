City’s first Human Library allows you to check out real people, not books

SAN DIEGO – Ever wondered about someone else’s story? On Saturday, March 11, the San Diego Public Library will host the city’s first Human Library, hoping to educate and inspire the public through positive conversations with actual people.

During the four-hour event, members of the public or “borrowers” are welcome to browse the list of “titles” – people representing different groups in our communities. Borrowers can check out their selections for 15-minute conversations.

Titles include a suicide-attempt survivor, a transgender person, a triple amputee, a Muslim, an online journalist, a domestic violence victim, an anarchist, a person who is blind, and more.

“Libraries are a place for learning, whether it’s from words on a page or through a person sharing their experience,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “We strive to foster a safe and engaging environment for open dialogue. This project fits perfectly with our mission of inspiring lifelong learning through connections to knowledge and each other.”

All of the titles participating in the Human Library are volunteering their time and are willing to share their stories. Organizers hope the city’s program will foster mutual respect and understanding among residents and visitors of San Diego.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of San Diego’s identity, and this project is a reminder of that,” said Dr. Joel Day, Executive Director of the City of San Diego’s Human Relations Commission.

”Everybody has a story to tell, and just like a book, we shouldn’t judge somebody by their ‘cover’ – we must get to know them, empathize and understand their point of view. This is the key to a city that is socially cohesive and resilient to hate.”

The Human Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 on the ninth floor of the Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common, 330 Park Blvd. in downtown’s East Village. A library card is not required. For more information, visit www.sandiego.gov/blog/human-library.

Human Library is an international movement aimed at challenging stereotypes and prejudices in cities across the world. The project started created in Denmark in 2000 as part of an anti-violence movement.

To learn more about supporting library programs and educational opportunities, contact the San Diego Public Library Foundation at 619-238-6695 and www.SupportMyLibrary.org.