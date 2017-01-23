Clean up begins as winter storms taper off

by Amanda Shotsky

((SAN DIEGO)) – Monday saw everything from heavy rain and high winds to sunsets and rainbows in San Diego county. The final leg in a series of storms moved through. In Pacific Beach water flooded onto the boardwalk leaving a muddy mess of sand and seaweed in it’s trail. Powerful rain showers made for dangerous conditions in some parts. In Mission Valley the San Diego river breached it’s banks near the fashion valley mall, closing down streets and flooding one of the parking lots. In Chula Vista crews were busy tree trimming after high winds toppled several trees and scattered branches all over the street.