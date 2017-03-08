Closure lifted for silver strand shoreline

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has lifted the water contact closure for the Silver Strand shoreline.

This includes the beach-line north of Imperial Beach to Avenida Lunar in Coronado. Recent water quality testing and field observations conducted by DEH, confirm that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches.

This area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States. The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For more information on the Tijuana River, please call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.