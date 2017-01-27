Coastal rail service will be shut down over the weekend

by Kelsey Meksto

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Coastal rail service in San Diego County will be shut down over the weekend for work on various projects.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and North County Transit District Coaster trains will be suspended between Oceanside and San Diego from 12:30 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday. Replacement busses will not run between stations, according to transit officials.

Work is scheduled to be conducted on platform improvements at the Oceanside Transit Center, on signals between Oceanside Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue and on the grade crossing at Wisconsin Avenue. Wisconsin Avenue will be closed between Cleveland and South Myers streets through Monday evening, transit officials said.

Crews will also work on rail bridges that cross Los Penasquitos Lagoon, on replacing storm drain systems adjacent to the Rose Canyon Bike Path east of Interstate 5, and on railway maintenance near West Palm Street in San Diego, authorities said.