College students spend Spring Break installing solar panels

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Many college students across the country are spending spring break this week on the beach somewhere, taking in the sun while others are making a difference in people’s lives.

Georges Nassif is working on getting his masters in solar energy engineering and that means taking on big projects that involve planning and designing and precise calculations.

Nassif is just one of many young people deciding to give up a traditional college student spring break that typically involves booze, babes and the beach. Instead, he’s using the sun in a different way.

“We’re spending our time for a greater cause. There is plenty of time to party when we retire. I think its more important to give back to the community,” he said.

Students are installing free rooftop solar systems to low-income families living at the San Pasqual Band Mission Indian reservation. It’s part of the tribes plans to go green.

The goal is to install solar panels throughout the reservation, since the initiative began in 2011, 50 homes have made the switch to solar, saving money and helping the environment.

“It feels great. We are helping some low income people and families. So, it’s good and fun and since we are all here working together it looks like we are a family here,” said Amber Khandelwa, solar technology student at Arizona State University.

Installing solar systems is creating opportunities for students to not only make a difference but gain valuable experience.

“Often times, low-income families don’t have the discretionary dollars to maybe afford solar. So, it allows them to get it on their homes at no cost and typically they use volunteers to get in on the job training to learn how to install solar,” said John Flores, environmental director, San Pasqual Band Mission Indians.

While on their solar spring break, students meet with local tribal leaders, participate in tribal cultural and language activities as they learn about California’s pioneering investments in solar access.

“Solar energy is the future,” said Nassif.

