Colo, the oldest gorilla in the world, has died at age 60

by Kelsey Meksto

Columbus, Ohio – Columbus Zoo just announced the death of Colo, the world’s oldest gorilla, dying at age 60.

Colo was said to have died in her sleep overnight.

Her 60th birthday fell on December 22, 2016. It was a historic day as thousands of fans gathered from around the world.

“At the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium our mantra is to touch the heart to teach the mind,” said Tom Stalf, president and CEO. “Colo touched the hearts of generations of people who came to see her and those that cared for her over her long lifetime. She was an ambassador for gorillas and inspired people to learn more about the critically endangered species and motivated them to protect gorillas in their native habitat.”