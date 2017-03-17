Comic-Con International to move to Balboa Park

San Diego — is it a sign, Comic-Con is ready to fully commit to San Diego?

The group is moving its offices to Balboa Park later this year to create a comic book, cultural and visualization center

The Con Will move into the San Diego Sports Hall of Champions Museum.

The museum will auction off memorabilia and much of it which was on loan Will be returned to those who were honored.

Meanwhile, the bright bard Hall of Fame named after bob Breitbart some call the most important sports figure in San Diego history, will move to Petco Park at its permanent home in the Western Metal Supply Company Building later this year.