Community groups asks Chula Vista to consider sanctuary city status

by Erika Cervantes

(Chula Vista) A local community group is pushing for Chula Vista council members to designate the city a sanctuary city. The declaration would protect undocumented immigrants from being arrested and deported.

Lile Robles works for “Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment” or “ACCE”. She joined the group to fight for the rights of people who live in the South Bay.

“We need protection for immigrants and protection for families,” says “Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment” member, Lile Robles.

Robles went before Chula Vista City Council a few weeks ago. She asked council members to consider declaring the city an official sanctuary city.

“Just imagine if you are a single mom that has no documentation and not knowing must be horrible,” adds Robles, “Not just in this situation but in any situation.”

Chula Vista does have an informal policy dealing with undocumented immigrants. Mayor Mary Casillas Salas says when a person reports a crime or is a victim of a crime, police don’t ask about their immigration status. So, there is no fear of arrest or deportation. However, members of “ACCE” say there’s still a lot of fear in the community because of the incoming presidential administration.

“The not knowing what’s going to happen must be devastating for these families,” says Robles, “So yeah, there’s a lot of fear out there and we want to put comfort to these families that we’re here to help.”

“ACCE” is hoping to set up a meeting with the Mayor and City Manager in January. The mayor has said that an informal discussion about a declaration might happen at a city council meeting in a few weeks.