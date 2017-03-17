Community groups work to calm deportation fears as new administration settles into White House

Community groups around the county have been busy over the last few months, working hard to calm people’s nerves, as a new administration settles into the White House.

Itzel Guillen, alliance san diego, immigrant integration coordinator “The feelings that we’ve gotten from the community and it all depends on the location where we’re at, but the majority they are afraid, they are uncertain, they have a lot of doubts about what executive orders means for themselves, for their families, for their children.”

Immigration advocates are holding several educational programs throughout the community. They’re hopin to share information so families can know their rights in the event they have a run in with police or immigration officals.

Itzel Guillen, alliance san diego, immigrant integration coordinator “we have to be able to make sure we address that fear in a sensible manner so making sure everybody know their rights and if they do qualify for some form of immigration relief that they go to trusted qualified immigration attorneys and not be victims of fraud.”

Among the lessons being taught is having a “Power of Attorney.” Many families have already taken the steps that will insure their children will be protected in the event they are deported.

Pedro Rios "Often times, it just involves a notarized letter but it should follow certain steps so, if there children are at school, the school's emergency card should name those individuals that are given power of attorney so there is consistency in the formation that is being provided."

Members of the America Friends Service Committee used to organize at least on informational workshop every threee months. Now because of demand, they’re hosting three per week.

Pedro Rios “Its very difficult but also part of real life. Its difficult to even think about being separated from your own child and I think children who are small don’t know any better. So, contemplating what that could mean, that separation could be for an extremely long time or it could be forever depending on the circumstances of the individuals.”