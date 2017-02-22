Congresswoman Susan Davis has re-introduced a bill to help feed military families

MIRAMAR- Congresswoman Susan Davis has re-introduced a bill she says will help service members make ends meet. Davis says too many military families struggle to put food on the table.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank says it helps more than 28,00 active duty service members, their families, and veterans every month.

Service members earn a modest living – Add to that a stay at home spouse or children and it can be tough to make ends meets. Military pay is based on rank, regardless of what city he or she is serving in. To equal the playing field the military offers service members with dependents a basic allowance for housing that’s adjusted depending on the cost of living in a particular region. That allowance is also counted as income for determining whether a family is eligible for food benefits.

The problem is, here in San Diego the allowance is a lot higher than in other parts of the country, preventing struggling military families from qualifying for benefits.

Rep. Davis is proposing the “Military Hunger Prevention Act” to prevent housing allowances from being used to determine eligibility. The San Diego Food Bank supports the bill.

President & CEO James Floros says military family make many sacrifices to serve their country. This bill allows us better serve them. “I had a military spouse working in my office. She said I wouldn’t dare tell an employer my husband is military or they wouldn’t hire me. Now you’re living on one income in San Diego; that’s a tough row to hoe.”

In addition to providing emergency relief at the pantry, the food bank also passes out 50 backpacks at a Camp Pendleton school so kids who qualify for free meals at school can eat over the weekend.

A similar version of the Military Hunger Prevention Act died in the House of Representatives in December. This time Rep. Davis has bi-partisan support.