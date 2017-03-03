Consul General of Mexico in San Diego helps launch Mexicana Defense Center

SAN DIEGO – The Mexican Defense Center is an initiative implemented through the network of 50 consulates of Mexico in the United States, in order to become authentic advocates for the rights of Mexican migrants. This resource will reinforce the current consular activities through workshops, information and legal advice, among others.

Today, the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Marcela Celorio, will be leading the introduction to further explain the activities that this center will perform for the defense of the Mexican community in San Diego County.

CW6’s Carlos Correa will have this story coming up TODAY on CW6 News.