Contortionists, sword swallowers and more to perform during free weekend festival at Seaport Village

Escape artists, break dancers, fire swallowers, you will see them all this weekend along the Embarcadero.

The annual Spring Busker Festival kicks off Saturday at Seaport Village. The free event will feature nine different entertainment acts, including Circus Mafia. Several Seaport Village shops and restaurants will also be offering specials.

One of the highlights of the Festival is Saturday night’s “Buskers After Dark.”

“This is for 18 and older, because we let the buskers unleash just a little bit here,” said Seaport Village’s General Manager Terry Hall. “But they just get to really show you what they can do. Lots of fire, acrobatics, contortionists as you’ve seen, great humor.”

“Buskers After Dark” is happening Saturday from 7pm to 10pm.

The more family-friendly Busker Festival takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 6pm.