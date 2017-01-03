Convicted murderer Betty Broderick up for parole for the 2nd time

Broderick killed her ex-husband Dan and his wife Linda in Nov. 1989

by John Carroll

It’s one of the most infamous cases in San Diego history, the double murders carried out in November of 1989 by former San Diego socialite Elizabeth “Betty” Broderick. For just the second time since she’s been in prison, Broderick is up for parole on Wednesday. The San Diego District Attorney’s Office is opposed to Broderick’s release.

The Betty Broderick case is well-known to longtime San Diegans. It’s been documented in two TV movies as well as a number of documentaries. Broderick was last up for parole in 2010 and on Wednesday in Corona, she’ll ask again to be released.

The early morning hours of November 5, 1989. Using a key she had secretly taken from one of her daughters weeks earlier, Betty Broderick let herself in to the house where her ex-husband Dan and his wife Linda Kolkena Broderick were asleep upstairs. She went up and into their room, and in her words on the stand, this is what happened next.

“I went into the room to talk to them and wake them up or something and they moved and I moved and it was over,” she said.

During her trial, Broderick portrayed herself as a woman scorned, as someone who made it possible for her husband Dan to ascend to the highest heights of the San Diego legal world, and who then left her for another, younger woman.

“She’s unrepentant. She believes she was justified in killing those two people. She believes that they drove her to commit murder,” said San Diego Deputy D.A. Richard Sachs. Sachs spoke to CW6 News from Corona where he will represent the District Attorney’s Office at Broderick’s parole hearing. For those and many other reasons, Sachs said Broderick should stay behind bars.

“She hasn’t changed one iota since November 5, ’89 to now, in fact she’s gotten worse. She justifies everything in her mind as being their fault,” Sachs said.

Broderick is being granted this parole hearing because she’s over 60 and has served at least 25-years. In her case, it’s 28-years. She also petitioned for and was granted an earlier hearing after she was denied parole in 2010. Sachs said it’s possible she could be paroled this time around.

“They must consider her age and advanced age, her medical handicaps if any, her reduced risk of recitivism because of her age, they’re required to look at that and what they feel is probably a reduced risk based on her risk assessment,” Sachs said.

But Sachs went on to say that the odds of Broderick getting paroled are very slim.

“If you’re not sufficiently rehabilitated because of a lack of insight which is what the situation is with her, then you’re hiding the truth from yourself and you’re not safe again to be out in free society because the triggers may act again and you’re not prepared to deal with them.”

Sachs also pointed out that Broderick was getting $16,000 a month in alimony, she lived in a house near the coast in La Jolla that was paid for, and she had luxury cars.

Wednesday’s hearing begins at 8:30 am. CW6 will have a crew there and bring you everything that happens Wednesday afternoon on CW6 News at 4:00.