Coronado community holds ceremony for man killed in Oakland fire

by CW6 News Team

He was 25, from Coronado. Gomez-Hall worked as an administrative assistant at Counterpoint Press in Berkley, CA.

Nick Gomez-Hall’s death was said to be a great devastation in the town of Coronado, his hometown.

The massive warehouse fire first started during an electric dance party on the second floor of the building late Friday night. The only way out was through the first floor and the fire trapped many of the victims who couldn’t make it through the downstairs labyrinth of artist work spaces and flames, authorities said.