Coronado High School lockdown

CORONADO (CNS) – A threat of violence made via social media prompted a brief lockdown at Coronado High School late this morning.

The security alert at the campus near Spreckels Park went into effect at about 10:30 a.m., according to police.

Teachers kept all students secured in their classrooms while officers conducted a sweep of the school at 650 D Ave. Police gave an all-clear shortly before 11 a.m.

The person allegedly responsible for the menacing online post was later arrested off-campus. Authorities did not identify the suspect or disclose the nature of the threat.

In a joint statement, Coronado Police Chief Jon Froomin and city schools Superintendent Karl Mueller said they wanted “to remind our students and families that threats are a serious matter.”

“Threats are considered a felony, a crime punishable by imprisonment,” they stated. “In addition to criminal punishment, students who make threats are subjected to district disciplinary consequences.”