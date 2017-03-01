Coronado and Imperial Beach Closures in Place Amid Sewage Contamination

((SAN DIEGO)) – Bright yellow signs have been posted on Coronado and Imperial beaches warning not to go in the water after a major sewage contamination. The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health has expanded the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach shorelines north to include the Silver Strand. In February 143-million gallons of sewage flowed into the Tijuana River Valley. Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of this season’s rainfall and is still flowing. Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use. To address concerns over this issue there will be a citizens forum held on Thursday, March 2nd at the Tijuana Estuary Meeting Room at 301 Caspian Way. The meeting runs from 6:30 til 8:30pm.