Coronado residents are happy 700 trees will be cut down

by Jenny Day

Coronado’s streets and backyards are among some of the lushest in the county, but there’s now a plan in place to cut down hundreds of trees that could pose a threat to residents and infrastructure.

The City Council and the majority of the locals are on board with the plan.

They’re the wispy weeping willow looking trees, with a fern like leaf and bunches of hanging red berries that have to go.

“We’ll probably get rid of 30-40 trees in the next six months,” Clifford Maurer said, who is the Director of Public Services and Engineering for the City of Coronado.

Thousands of California and Brazilian Pepper Trees were planted in Coronado in the 1930’s. They’re cheap, grow fast and produce a lot of shade; but now, the 900 aging pepper trees that remain could be dangerous and a powerful storm could bring dozens of them down at once.

“We’re looking ahead and managing as opposed to reacting to it,” Maurer said.

The City Council voted to cut down hundreds of the trees in coming years.

“We won’t do all 900, maybe 600 or 700. There will still be pepper trees around here for a while!” Maurer added with a smile.

‘That’s a good start. Hopefully ours are part of it,” David Warren said, who lives in Coronado.

Neighbors aren’t crying foul because the pepper trees are not only old, they’re messy and their roots are aggressive. “They come out and go across and raise up,” Warren said.

Warren has lived in Coronado for years and says his friends and family have tripped over the roots time and time again. They can also interfere with sidewalks and break pipes and the red berries that litter the street can be corrosive to car paint.

“That’s one reason my car is parked across the street, you would have to wash it every week if you park under the thing,” he said.

All of the trees have been assessed for risk and those in the worst condition will come down first. You may remember just last year, 27 pepper trees fell within an hour or two on the golf course after a wind storm.

“For golfers, it was kind of a tragedy. It changed the course dramatically,” Merv Keces said.

Everyone agrees, trees are beautiful and a part of the lush landscape, but maybe a magnolia or a juniper would be a better fit. Every tree that’s cut down will be replaced, and residents will get to choose what species to plant in its place.

“They’re 80-90 years old and like everything in life, it has an end,” Keces added.

If you absolutely love your pepper tree and it’s in good condition, there is a form you can fill out – to spare it a few more years.

The city says it’ll cost about a thousand bucks a tree, but when they have to be taken down after a storm in an emergency situation, it’s closer to two grand a piece.