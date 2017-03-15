Councilmember asks City Attorney to increase penalties for human trafficking

The proposal would target more than the usual suspects

HALL OF JUSTICE- A San Diego Councilmember wants to “throw the book” at anyone involved in human trafficking. Chris Cate wants the to send a message that San Diego has zero tolerance for this crime. He is asking the City Attorney’s office to increase the penalties and shut these businesses down for good.

Councilmember Chris Cate says human trafficking is taking place in his district. He mentioned the Convoy area specifically. Cate says it’s time for the city to do more for the victims of human trafficking and the people live in the neighborhoods where it is taking place.

Sex trafficking is big business and it’s growing. According to a recent study by the University of San Diego, the demand for commercial sex adds up to 810-million dollars a year in San Diego alone. There are 26 bills and one budget proposal related to human trafficking already pending at the state level. Cate isn’t waiting for Sacramento to take action. Cate and the city’s public safety committee are asking the city attorney to look into the increasing the fines and sentences not only for pimps and johns, but others who allow the crime to take place in their businesses or on their properties. Whether it’s closing down businesses or having fines and penalties to the building owners who allowed these businesses on their properties. Those are all things we need to look at explains Cate.

Cate says he would also like the city to continue to educate business and property owners about these crimes. The city attorney’s office is reviewing potential penalties now. Councilmember Cate hopes to have the new ordinances on the books by the end of the year.