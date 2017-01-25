County Board looking to ban medical marijuana dispensaries

by Pete Carrillo

The County Board made a move Wednesday that could completely ban marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated areas of San Diego. It stunned the room, because that proposal wasn’t even on the agenda.

The County Board meeting was a packed house. Dozens of people were there to ask the board to allow local farmers to legally grow marijuana, but they do not have support from the majority of our elected officials.

Local farmers want in on the green rush – the billion-dollar recreational pot industry starting up in California. “We are not your reggae flag, bong smoking individuals. We want to provide an income for our families,” Anthony Wagner said, who represents the Southern California Responsible Growers Council.

Dozens of supporters went before county supervisors, saying it doesn’t make sense to have pot grown in Northern California or elsewhere sold in San Diego pot shops. They argue the cultivation of marijuana on existing farmland could provide hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in taxes and income and, pot plants take 20% less water than avocados.

“Let’s get it out in the open. Regulate it, tax it, make some money on it. Let’s think craft beer and make San Diego a leader in the industry.”

Others spoke out about the medicinal benefits. “Some of the rheumatoid arthritis relief is nothing short of a miracle. Another man said, “Within ten minutes of using cannabis oil, my daughter’s seizures stopped.”

Farmers who are considering getting out of the business because it’s no longer profitable are now optimistic they could make a good living growing marijuana. But, while the county can’t stop individuals from growing a few plants for themselves – it can ban commercial cultivation and sale, and the supervisors voted to consider just that.

“The Colorado Sheriff summed it up best: Any time there is money to be made, crime comes with it,” Kristen Gaspar said, who is the Vice-Chair on the County Board.

The county planning committee proposed a number of options to deal with medicinal pot from limiting the number of stores and hours of operation to increasing the age requirement to buy. But in a three to two vote, the supervisors voted to come back to the March meeting with a completely new option – a complete ban on marijuana sales of any kind. Any dispensaries currently operating would have five years to shut down.

“I haven’t changed my mind about this,” Supervisor Greg Cox said.

“If there’s a medicinal use for it, dispensaries should be drug stores,” Dianne Jacob said, who is the Chair of the County Board.

Their biggest concerns are impaired driving, underage use, ER admissions and the black market.

“I don’t think San Diego can afford to intensify those situations any more. My job is to put public safety first,” Vice-Chair Gaspar said.

Many law enforcement officers agree with the board and think the black market would spike. They feel if marijuana is regulated and taxed it will be overpriced, so people would continue to buy it on the streets.