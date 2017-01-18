County crews and many businesses prepare for expected winter storms

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Those winter storms heading our way may also bring flash flooding in some parts of San Diego County as well as wind damage.

Many homeowners and businesses have spent the last couple of days preparing for this round of severe weather.

Business owners say flooding can cause thousands of dollars worth of damage in minutes when these storms hit but, thanks to all the warning and past experience, they feel like they’re ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

Eric Thomson has worked in ocean beach for the last ten years. He runs a popular candy store and has gone through at least three seasons of severe weather.

“We’ve had four floods in the store. As much as four inches of water in the store. The water begins at the top of the hill,” said Eric Thomson, owner of Beach Sweets.

Thomson uses a removable flood wall barrier to keep the water out when heavy rain moves in. It’s a system he made after major flooding caused damage to several stores in his neighborhood.

“We have, the outside street has kind of like a slop so when the water comes in, it just gushes in to our store, so we just have to put a sand bag with a board in it,” said Jae Park, local business owner.

I joined some San Diego County road crews as they went on what they call “storm patrol.” The team of eight handles unincorporated areas in lakeside.

“We’re set up to go out and patrol whether its cleaning off a storm grade of leaves and debris so that will flow into the drain system. You might have a small mud slide, we have a truck that can go pick that up and clear the road. We may have to set up for a track control zone for workers in the road and have flagging just to keep everyone safe,” said Scott Lewis, road crew supervisor for the County of San Diego.

County crews have been busy with storms since mid-December. They have sandbags, flood signs and trucks ready to help if flooding becomes a big problem.

“We’re expecting, nothing unusual that we haven’t seen before. So when it comes, we hear about it, we get the call for it and we know how to respond,” said Lewis.

Select recreation centers in each city council district will provide free sandbags.

People can get up to 10 empty sandbags between 1 and 7 pm the rest of the week and noon to 2 p.m. on the weekend.

