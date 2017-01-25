County Water Authority Board expected to declare drought over

That decision will put San Diego County at odds with the state

by John Carroll

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8



6/8

7/8

8/8















Thursday could be a landmark day when it comes to San Diego County’s water supply. The Board of the San Diego County Water Authority is expected to declare the drought over in the county. That would put them at odds with the state.

The rainy, and in the upper elevations snowy weather has been a headache for drivers, and it has caused flood damage and downed trees all over the place. Even with all that, when it comes to the water situation in this county, the glass is most definitely half-full.

“We do not believe that we are in a drought condition anymore here in San Diego County,” said Water Resources Manager Dana Friehauf.

So, on Thursday, the County Water Authority Board will vote whether to formally declare us out of the drought, and if they do, they want the state to follow our lead.

“To implore the State Water Resources Control Board to let those regulations expire because we’re not experiencing drought conditions here in San Diego County and many other areas of the state,” Friehauf said.

But “many other areas of the state” leaves some parts of the state still high and dry. “Specifically areas of Santa Barbara and north of Santa Barbara they’re definitely having some water supply challenges right now,” said State Water Resources Control Board spokesman George Kostyrko.

And Kostyrko said it’s worse than that in the central valley. The ground has been sinking in some areas because the aquifers have been so severely depleted.

“In some of the central valley areas, we’re still actually delivering bottled water to communities,” Kostyrko said.

But our local Water Authority wants the state to let water conservation regulations put into place by Governor Brown in 2014 expire so water authorities across the state can tailor their own conservation plans. They say in this county, we’ve done the hard work.

“Seawater desalination, water recycling, we’ve increased our storage capacity, we have 100,000 acre feet in storage and so that is our message to the State Water Resources Control Board that they do let those regulations expire,” Friehauf said.

The state board meets next on February 7th and 8th and that’s when they’ll decide whether to let those regulations dry up. Representatives from San Diego will be there to press their case. But when it comes to an overall declaration that the drought is over statewide, that is up to the governor.