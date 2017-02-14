Couples line up to say I do at the San Diego County Clerk’s Office

County staff members expect to marry 145 couples on Valentine's Day

EMBARCADERO- Love is in the air at the county administration center where more than 100 couples are expected to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day. The lover’s holiday is the busiest day of the year for the San Diego County clerk’s office. The downtown office alone is expected to marry about 145 couples. More than 100 couples made an appointment for Valentine’s Day and some 40-50 others are expected to take a walk-in spot.

It takes a lot of people to make all of the Valentine’s Day ceremonies happen. It’s all hands on deck for the clerk’s office. The county has also called on volunteers to help perform the ceremonies. Its a hectic and exciting day for staff volunteers and of course the newlyweds. While Valentine’s Day is the most popular,San Diego is always a popular wedding destination. County staff marry about 1,300 couples every year.