Coyote attacks are on the rise in San Diego County

by Erika Cervantes

(North County) There’s a warning that coyotes are coming into neighborhoods and attacking small pets. People all over San Diego County have reported seeing and hearing more coyotes around.

A picture from the social network site ‘Nextdoor’ shows a coyote close to homes. Other people on ‘Nextdoor’ posted warning after warning about the dangerous animals, some even saying coyotes killed their pets.

People out walking their dogs in North County say they’re being careful because they’ve been noticing more coyotes.

“They’re actually really big,” says Maria Cook, “They’re bigger than my medium sized dog.”

“I put her on a leash, so at lease we create a bigger target for them to be deterred,” says Ed Pickering, who was out walking his dog.

A spokesperson for ‘Project Wildlife’ says it’s not unusual that people are seeing more coyotes. It’s pupping season, so coyotes are trying to find food and water for their pups. The organization recommends not leaving pet food out and securing trash cans. They say if you get rid of the food source, the coyotes should go away.