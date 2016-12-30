Crazy For Ka’anapali Vacation Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 wants to send you on a fabulous vacation to Ka’anapali! Enter for your chance to win one of four trips with a non-stop roundtrip flight on Alaska Airlines and 4-nights and 5-days at either the Aston at The Whaler on Ka’anapali Beach or The Royal Lahaina Resort.

To enter, watch CW6 News in the Morning, weekdays starting January 2nd, for the code word and enter it below! Winners will be announced on-air every Friday!

ASTON AT THE WHALER ON KA’ANAPALI BEACH

Enjoy luxury beachfront accommodations with beautiful Pacific views, island-style hospitality and the convenience of condominium living with hotel amenities. All suites are generously sized and include free WiFi, fully equipped kitchens and private lanais. A private footpath offers exclusive access to Whalers Village boutiques and restaurants, a whaling museum, hula lessons and other activities. The resort is also directly across from two championship golf courses and offers free shuttle for off-site activities. It’s the only resort on Ka’anapali Beach where you can get picked up by a catamaran.

ROYAL LAHAINA RESORT

Set amidst 27 acres of tropical lawns and gardens, fronting the best and most exclusive stretch of Ka’anapali Beach, the Royal Lahaina Resort is truly unique. Experience the resort’s natural beauty, traditional Hawaiian ambiance and dedication to Five-Star services for the ultimate in relaxation and tranquility. The resort is adjacent to the two championship golf courses and features two oceanfront pools, an award-winning tennis ranch, complimentary live Hawaiian entertainment and the very popular Royal Lahaina Resort – Myths of Maui Lu’au show.

KA’ANAPALI BEACH RESORT

Home of the Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival Ka’anapali, the resort boasts 12 properties, two golf courses, two shopping centers and an endless array of activities and dining options.

ALASKA AIRLINES

Alaska Airlines has the most non-stop flights from eight West Coast cities to the four islands in Hawai’i. Enjoy a complimentary Mai Tai, entertainment, and power in every seat while experiencing the friendly in-flight crews and award-winning service.

