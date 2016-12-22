Create unique gifts at Stone and Glass in Escondido

by Audra Stafford

The last-minute Christmas shopping rush is heating-up, but a North County business has some gift ideas that are even hotter.

“Stone and Glass” is a hot glass studio in Escondido where you can buy handmade, glass-blown items, like ornaments, and beer and wine glasses.

The studio also offers glassblowing classes, which owner James Stone said are a gift that keeps on giving.

“They call hot glass, or furnace work, which is what we do, the extreme sport of the art world. So coming to Stone and Glass is kind of like jumping out of an airplane. Or skiing Mt. Everest. You know, it’s an extreme experience. Because it’s an extreme experience it just gets cemented in your brain. You never forget it.”

The Stone and Glass Gallery is located at 1285 Simpson Way, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-6pm, and Sunday through Wednesday by appointment. All classes are by reservation. Tours and demos are also by appointment. For more information, please visit www.stoneandglass.com.