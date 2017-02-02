Crime Mapping: What’s happening in your neighborhood?

Crime Mapping

Who We Are and What We Do

CrimeMapping.com has been developed by TriTech Software Systems to help law enforcement agencies throughout North America provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their neighborhood. Our goal is to assist police departments in reducing crime through a better-informed citizenry. Creating more self-reliance among community members is a great benefit to community oriented policing efforts everywhere and has been proven effective in combating crime.

CrimeMapping.com utilizes an advanced mapping engine, which helps us provide a high level of functionality as well as flexibility to the agencies we serve. Crime data is extracted on a regular basis from each department’s records system so that the information being viewed through a Web browser is the most current available. This data is always verified for accuracy and all address information is generalized by block in order to help ensure privacy is protected.

Discover what’s happening in your neighborhood? Go here, and search for your area.