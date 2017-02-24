Cry for womens’ empowerment has hundreds standing in line for this tattoo

(CNN) – Seconds after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell uttered the phrase, it became a battle cry for women’s empowerment. And judging from the line outside a Minneapolis tattoo parlor earlier this week, “nevertheless, she persisted” is still resonating strongly.

On Tuesday, more than 100 women — and a few men — waited in line at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio to get a tattoo of the quote.

Writer Nora McInerny accidentally ignited the movement when she created a Facebook event set to public rather than private. She knew a few friends who were interested in the tattoo, and thought it would be fun to get them together. Within a few days, 1,900 people said they were interested.

Nora McInerny organized the event

Brass Knuckle was shocked by the turnout.

“There were already people lining up at 11 even though it started at 3,” Shawn Phelps, owner of the studio, told CNN.