Cupids & Canines at Grossmont Center

by CW6 Staff

Looking for “the one” this Valentine’s Day? Join CW6 and the San Diego Animal Support Foundation for the 11th Annual Cupids & Canines Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, February 12th at Grossmont Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feel the puppy love when you find hundreds of animals from dozens of local shelters and rescues looking for a new home.

CUPIDS & CANINES

Sunday, February 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grossmont Center

