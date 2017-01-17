Cupids & Canines at Grossmont Center
Looking for “the one” this Valentine’s Day? Join CW6 and the San Diego Animal Support Foundation for the 11th Annual Cupids & Canines Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, February 12th at Grossmont Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Feel the puppy love when you find hundreds of animals from dozens of local shelters and rescues looking for a new home.
CUPIDS & CANINES
Sunday, February 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grossmont Center
Participating Organizations:
- Animal Rescuers Without Borders
- Animal Welfare Foundation
- Baja Animal Sanctuary
- Chihuahua Rescue
- Chula Vista Animal Shelter
- Dogs Fur Days
- Friends of Cats Shelter
- Friendt of the Humane Society of TJ
- Hollys Garden Small Breed Rescue
- Labradors And Friends
- Maltese And More Rescue
- Maltese Rescue California
- No Wagging Tail Left Behind
- Open Arms Rescue
- Operation Greyhound Rescue
- Passion for Pitties Rescue
- Pit Bull Rescue San Diego
- San Diego Spaniel Rescue
- Second Chance Dog Rescue