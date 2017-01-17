Cupids & Canines at Grossmont Center

by CW6 Staff

Looking for “the one” this Valentine’s Day? Join CW6 and the San Diego Animal Support Foundation for the 11th Annual Cupids & Canines Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, February 12th at Grossmont Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feel the puppy love when you find hundreds of animals from dozens of local shelters and rescues looking for a new home.

CUPIDS & CANINES
Sunday, February 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grossmont Center

Participating Organizations:

  • Animal Rescuers Without Borders
  • Animal Welfare Foundation
  • Baja Animal Sanctuary
  • Chihuahua Rescue
  • Chula Vista Animal Shelter
  • Dogs Fur Days
  • Friends of Cats Shelter
  • Friendt of the Humane Society of TJ
  • Hollys Garden Small Breed Rescue
  • Labradors And Friends
  • Maltese And More Rescue
  • Maltese Rescue California
  • No Wagging Tail Left Behind
  • Open Arms Rescue
  • Operation Greyhound Rescue
  • Passion for Pitties Rescue
  • Pit Bull Rescue San Diego
  • San Diego Spaniel Rescue
  • Second Chance Dog Rescue

 

