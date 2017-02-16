Cutie: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 2/16/17

Name: Cutie

Breed: Lab/Terrier mix

Age: 8 month old puppy

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

Cutie was rescued along with his siblings all of whom look mostly like Labrador retrievers…. Cutie is the odd-man-out who looks a little more like a terrier. He’s very sweet with all people, including children. He also loves other dogs, and he’s okay with most cats…as long as they don’t run. Cutie does well in his crate and traveling in the car. Obviously, since he’s just a puppy, he’s not completely house trained. But he just got into a foster home where he seems to be excellent in his crate, so he is likely to do well in house-training. Cutie is quiet unless he hears other dogs bark, or if he’s in a chaotic environment. He would be great for off-leash dog parks or hiking, but he also shows signs of being an excellent couch potato. Joey and 15 other rescued dogs and cats will be at the Animal Rescuers Without Borders adoption event this Saturday, the 18th, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the PetSmart in Clairemont. It’s a perfect weekend to adopt as it’s a 4-day weekend for most folks, and that will give you some extra time to introduce Cutie to his new environment. Go to ARWOB.org for more information and an adoption application.

