DA rules deadly shooting of Alfred Olango was justified

by Amanda Shotsky

((San Diego)) El Cajon police will not face criminal charges for the shooting death of Alfred Olango, this despite the fact that he was unarmed. The ruling coming nearly four months after the incident which sparked weeks of protests.

On Tuesday District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis spoke about the findings in the Olango case along with four others which involved officers using deadly force, including the shootings of David Moya, Sergio Weick, Juan Fernandez and Trenton Lohman. In all of the cases the officers were found to be justified in their actions.