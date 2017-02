Daily Dose: Adult Toys in Burger King’s Happy Meal

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

Stories from Wednesday (2/15/2017) include:

Hugh Jackman has a warning about skin cancer.

Cooling caps work, according to two new studies.

And, Burger King offers adult toys in some of their happy meals.