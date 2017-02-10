Daily Dose: Brand New “Food as Medicine” Online Course Starts at UCSD

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

Stories from Friday (2/10/2017) include:

BRAND NEW!! Food as medicine course starts Monday. UCSD Extension is offering a course on how to heal your body with food. It’s not just for health professionals, anyone who wants to learn to cook healthy, delicious food can take part in this online course. Sign up HERE.

Chipotle is offering free food to kids K-5 who ready daily! Register HERE.

Lactose-intolerant people are going nuts over Ben & Jerry’s upcoming vegan (non-dairy) ice-cream.

And, move over Grumpy Cat. A new angry cat named Juno is spread his bad mood across Instagram.