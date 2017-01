Daily Dose: A Family Lives in a Dome in the Arctic Circle

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

by CW6 News Team

Stories from Tuesday (1/3/2017) include:

* Obese parents can lead to problems in their kids.

* Helping others can help you live longer.

* A nun becomes a triathlete.

* And, a family lives in a dome in the Arctic Circle.