Daily Dose: “Go for the Gold” Campaign Against Burnt Toast

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

by CW6 News Team

Stories from Monday (1/23/2017) include:

Cutting back calories helps monkeys live longer.

Spending time in the sauna can help prevent dementia.

“Go for the Gold” aimed at stopping people from eating burnt toast because of cancer risks.

And, not all women are taking their maternity leave, despite new laws and better economy.