Daily Dose: Be Part of a National Ad Campaign at Fashion Valley Mall as NYDJ Gives Back

CW6 News Team

Daily Dose stories from Wednesday (3/29/2017) include:

NYDJ is coming to Fashion Valley Mall on April 15th for a national ad campaign. They’ll have shoppers try on jeans, get hair and makeup done, and take their photos. And the best part? For every pair of NYDJ jeans that are tried on, they’ll give an item of clothing to women in need.

A lost wallet is returned 8 years later and it’s just the right timing.

And, John Legend puts on a show at a London train station.

 

 

