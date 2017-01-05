Daily Dose: Rescued Pup Gets Massage, Playtime, Even Probiotics!
Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.
Stories from Thursday (1/5/2016) include:
Vitamin D kills a newborn in France because of the way it was administered.
Taking your phone in the bathroom is gross, here’s why.
Rescued dog Walter gets a new lease on life thanks to the Last Chance at Life shelter in Oceanside and he also gets the “best day ever” all because of Probiotic Pup. Lucky dog!