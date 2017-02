Daily Dose: Why Are San Diego Breweries Going to Virginia?

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

Stories from Wednesday (2/8/2017) include:

Some San Diego Breweries are opening up in Virginia.

A TV reporter’s story saved her baby’s life.

And, “sad dogs at shops” social media accounts are popular around the world.