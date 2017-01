Daily Dose: Shower Beer Is So Popular It Sells Out

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

by CW6 News Team

Stories from Monday (1/9/2017) include:

Children with behavioral issues should exercise during the school day.

A 10-year-old boy grows his hair out for 2 years to help his friend.

Shower beer is so popular, it sold out.

And, the “leave me alone” sweater can offer a bit of isolation.