Daily Dose: Slurpee-Like Waves Are A First For Many Fisherman

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.
CW6 News Team

2/6/2017

Stories from Monday’s Daily Dose on CW 6 include:

Today’s the sickest sick day in America, thanks to the Super Bowl.

A Patriots fan gets so excited about the win that she ended up needing X-rays.

Reusable water bottles are pretty gross. Find out how many germs are on them.

And, slushee-style waves captured by JDN Photography show how cold it can get. Check out more fascinating images HERE.

More from CW6

Find out what it takes to suit up and become a Bom...
San Diego, Tijuana mayors reaffirm partnership of ...
San Diego Music Awards 2/6
“Best Part of Walkin'” Jingle Contest ...