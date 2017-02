Daily Dose: Top Searched Travel Spots, According to Kayak.com

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

Stories from Monday (2/13/2017) include:

The perfect work week includes 39 hours of working, according to scientists.

Baby boxes are being distributed to moms to help babies stay safe when they sleep.

Top travel spots, according to kayak.com

And, a mom goes undercover as a dad for “donuts with dad” day at school.