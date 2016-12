Daily Dose: Underground Town Down Under

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

by CW6 News Team

Stories from Tuesday (12/27/2016) include:

Facebook lurking can ruin your mood.

The triple layer donut is a big hit in NYC.

Underground town of 3,500 people is also a tourist attraction.

And, ice castles become a winter wonderland.