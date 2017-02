Daily Dose: Vertical Forests to Create Several Lbs. of Oxygen in China

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

2/7/2017

Stories from today’s Daily Dose include:

* Vertical forests will create cleaner air in China.

* Obese couples have a tough time getting pregnant.

* Classmate helps struggling family’s toddler by donating kidney.

* Emotions ring loud and clear when child gets final chemo treatment (get ready to smile!)