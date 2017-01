Daily Dose: Water is Therapeutic and Can Ease a Frazzled Mind

Tune in every weekday at 4pm for your Daily Dose with Neda Iranpour ONLY on CW 6 San Diego.

by CW6 News Team

Stories from Monday (1/30/2017) include:

Researcher encourages more studies be done on soccer players’ link to cancer and artificial turf.

Shark blood can lead to a cure for a fatal lung disease.

A widower makes a plea that wins over the internet.

And, water can ease a frazzled mind.