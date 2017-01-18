Daisy: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 1/18/17

by Kelsey Meksto

Name: Daisy

Breed: Basset Hound/Pointer

Age: 3 ½ years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website: TheRescuedDog.org

This is Daisy’s second time on TV, and we can’t understand how such a sweet dog isn’t getting adopted. This Basset Hound/Pointer mix was an outdoor dog in her previous life, and because she was bored and lonely, she’d often escape to find new friends. When she wound up at the shelter, her family decided they didn’t want her back. So The Rescued Dog placed her in one of their foster homes, where they discovered she had heartworm disease! Poor Daisy spent 4 months undergoing intense treatments and strict crate rest. This happy girl now has a clean bill of health and is ready to find a real family. Daisy loves belly rubs and being close to humans. She’s 30-pounds with medium energy, and loves a good run at Fiesta Island- she is low and fast! Daisy was never allowed to socialize with other dogs, but she currently lives with another dog and two kids, and enjoys their active lifestyle. She probably needs a home without cats. She’s always ready for a walk, car ride. or any outing with the family. Daisy’s foster family says she’s housetrained and perfectly behaved indoors when they’re gone. If you’d like to meet Daisy, please fill out an application to meet her at TheRescuedDog.org.

