Dakota Access Pipeline protest in Downtown San Diego

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) In front of the federal building in downtown San Diego Tuesday evening, a large crowd gathered to protest President Trump clearing the way for two major oil pipeline projects.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” says San Diego 350 Volunteer Masade Disenhouse, “We really need to be moving away from fossil fuels, keep oil in the ground, move to clean energy, and this is a major step backwards.”

Most of the protestors were from San Diego 350, a climate action group. They say the reviving the Keystone Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline projects is going to have long-term effects on the environment.

“We’re not going to take this lying down,” adds Disenhouse, “We’re going to stand up and resist Trump’s efforts to really cater to the fossil fuel industry when we really need to be moving to clean energy.”

The group also has another problem with the Dakota Access Pipeline, because it runs through Native American tribal land.

Members of the Standing Rock Tribe say the pipeline could harm drinking water on the land.

“Standing Rock is my reservation and I’m a member there,” says protestor Chuck Cadotte, “Since this came about I thought I better stand up, and speak about what’s going on, and our struggles up there.”

Cadotte says his family and friends have been at large, violent protests that took place during the fall. He would love to be able to join them but can’t get to North Dakota. So, he says he’s standing up for the cause in San Diego.

“I have to stay here and support them from here,” says Cadotte, “This is one way that I can show my support for my homeland.”

The group is planning more protest in the future. They say a national one is coming up in April.