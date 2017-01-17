Dani: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 1/17/17

by Kelsey Meksto

Name: Dani

Breed: Maltese/Shih Tzu

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: (858)278-4049

Website: www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue

This little 9-pound Maltese/Shih Tzu mix named Dani was a stray at the Bonita Shelter before Maltese And More Rescue discovered her and placed her in one of their foster homes. While her coat has been cut short for now, it’ll grow out longer if you prefer the Maltese look. Dani is a smart little girl who is a little shy but does well with other dogs. She’s housebroken and has learned some basic commands in her foster home like “come”, “stay”, and “no barking”. Dani enjoys taking walks around the neighborhood, and she’s really good on a leash. She loves her bully stick, which keeps her busy for long periods of time. She’s a snuggler who enjoys spending time with her people, and she’s just a really easy dog to have around. Dani has been microchipped, vaccinated and spayed, and she’s ready to go to her forever home as soon as today. If that doesn’t happen, you’ll see her at the Cupids And Canines Mega Adoption Event on February 12th. Contact Maltese And More Rescue for more information!

