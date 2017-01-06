Dave & Buster’s to open a new location in Carlsbad

by Kelsey Meksto

Carlsbad, CA (January 6, 2017) – Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate entertainment destination known for its innovative menu and gaming in an upscale and engaging environment, is set to open in The Shoppes at Carlsbad on January 30, 2017.

“Dave & Buster’s is excited to bring our signature food, beverage and entertainment experience to Carlsbad, which is known worldwide for fun and attractions,” said Cory Gallant, General Manager. “We will offer something for everyone – from foodies and gamers, to sports fans and party planners. Our location is central to Oceanside and Vista, so we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of North County San Diego.”

Dave & Buster’s will occupy a prominent space in The Shoppes at Carlsbad, which are currently undergoing renovations scheduled for completion in early 2017.

The restaurant’s chef-crafted menu is filled with fun and flavor including innovative items such as the Pepperoni Pretzel Pull-Apart, Three Cheese Grilled Cheese Sticks, the legendary Buffalo Wing Burger and the all-new Carnivore Pizzadilla.

The new location will also offer an equally creative beverage menu that includes beers, Tiki drinks and even adult snow cones. Guest can enjoy Dave & Buster’s craft cocktails including the Strawberry Watermelon Margarita poured over strawberry ice cubes, Glow Kones featuring multicolored, flashing cubes, and the all-new, one-of-a-kind Crown Apple Smash.

Guests can play hundreds of the latest games including Ghostbusters, Star Trek and a larger than life version of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots you won’t find anywhere else!

Redeem those hard earned tickets with a trip to the Winner’s Circle and shop for a variety of prizes, including Apple products, Xbox games, sports memorabilia and much more.

Dave & Buster’s will also feature Special Event spaces for guests interested in private parties, corporate events, team building activities, or celebrations of any kind.

For more information about Dave & Buster’s, visit www.daveandbusters.com.